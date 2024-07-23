Union Budget 24: What's cheaper and what's costlier? Check full list

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh Union Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 on Tuesday, unveiling significant changes affecting the cost of various items for consumers and industries.

Items that have become cheaper

Mobile devices: Basic customs duty on mobile phones and mobile chargers has been reduced to 15 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cancer drugs: Three additional cancer treatment drugs have been exempted from customs duty.

Gold and silver: Customs duties on gold and silver have been reduced to 6 per cent.

Platinum: Customs duties on platinum have been reduced to 6.5 per cent.

Seafood: Basic customs duty on certain brood stocks, shrimps, and fish feed has been reduced to 5 per cent.

Solar energy parts: The government proposes not to extend customs on solar energy-related parts.

Footwear: The government proposes to cut customs duty on manufacturing leather and footwear.

Critical minerals: Twenty-five critical minerals will be exempted from customs duties, and basic customs duty on two of them will be reduced.

Ferronickel and blister copper: Basic customs duty on ferronickel and blister copper has been removed.

Items that have become costlier



Telecom equipment: Basic customs duty on specified telecom equipment has been increased to 15 per cent from 10 per cent.

Ammonium nitrate: Customs duty on ammonium nitrate has been raised to 10 per cent.



Non-biodegradable plastics: Customs duty on non-biodegradable plastics has been raised to 10 per cent.