Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 12:01 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025-26: Invest in AI education, upskilling, private sector ties

Budget 2025-26: Invest in AI education, upskilling, private sector ties

An AI regulation gives comfort around privacy, permissible purpose, ethical and secure AI, said Rajnil Mallik, Partner & Gen AI GTM Leader, PwC India

Artificial intelligence, AI

Artificial intelligence, AI

BS Reporter Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A PwC report  AI    Key challenges 
- The government should invest in AI education, upskilling and collaborating with the private sector to scale effectively
- Clear and robust legislation should be enacted to balance innovation with accountability, establishing guidelines for safe AI usage
- Initiatives should be launched to responsibly educate the public and encourage participation across all segments of society 
- Emphasising the development of indigenous technologies and solutions to ensure AI is secure 

Also Read

Budget

CII suggests 10-point agenda on ease of biz reforms ahead of Budget

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Realtors seek stamp duty cuts, revised home loan limits in Budget

Business correspondents meet Irdai, seek consent to sell insurance products

Budget 2025 expectations: Insurers seek GST cut, Section 80D hike, more

TAX

Union Budget should reduce personal I-T for lower-income groups: EY India

PremiumDFS

FinMin to review flagship schemes with PSB chiefs ahead of Budget

- Current framework needs to prioritise high impact areas and distribute the budget according to these priorities.     Industry ask 
- Invest in AI infra such as high-end hardware, software, and their supporting ecosystem
 
- Increased funding for AI research through a greater thrust on R&D such as academic institutions, innovation centers, and a thriving startup ecosystem 
- Prioritised financing options and tax incentives for firms investing heavily in AI R&D, running AI upskilling programmes for educational institutes or relevant bodies working in the priority sectors such as agri, health, and defence     
"An AI regulation gives comfort around privacy, permissible purpose, ethical and secure AI. it should be sector-specific and take into account the net impact of adoption at scale for the sector," said Rajnil Mallik, Partner & Gen AI GTM Leader, PwC India.
 
Chart
 

More From This Section

PremiumPrices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Union Budget 2025-26: Customs duty hike likely on key pharma, RE products

Public sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, accord

Budget 2025-26: Banks expect steps for deposit mobilisation, tax breaks

Bonds

Bond market expects net borrowing of Rs 11 trillion in Union Budget 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman, Sitharaman

Industries across fields expect host of measures in Budget to propel growth

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Budget 2025: Govt may raise farm allocation by over 15% to $20 billion

Topics : Artificial intelligence Budget Wishlist private sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon