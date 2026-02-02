Monday, February 02, 2026 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026 to promote handloom and empower weavers, says Sunil Sethi

Budget 2026 to promote handloom and empower weavers, says Sunil Sethi

The focus on sustainable fibres like silk, jute, and manmade recycled fibres ensures that Indian fashion remains ethical

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What is the best thing about the Budget?
 
Since I am an advisor to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, it is heartening to know about the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Samaj initiative, which is being introduced for khadi and handlooms. 
 
This will promote national freedom fabric and handlooms, and empower weavers and artisans. It proves that robust initiatives to help handicraft and rural youth employment, as well as supporting one district, one product is the only way forward. The opening of the National Institute of Design in east India is a splendid move. Design was, and remains, an integral part of our country. I believe this move by the government is superlative. 
 
 
The push for the textiles sector, the emphasis on technical textiles, and the move to introduce mega textile parks will bring seismic changes. Many duty-free imports of specified products for leather, footwear and textiles will, hopefully, make these goods cheaper. The three textile parks, on the plug-and-play model, will scale up manufacturing. Content creation labs in 15,000 schools and many colleges will give an additional boost to the design industry.
 
How do you think the Budget addresses issues like climate change and environmental sustainability?

Also Read

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Budget 2026: TCS cut may ease pockets of students eyeing foreign education

steelmakers, steel

Budget's push on infra, MSMEs to support demand: Steel industry players

Bond market, Bond Yield

Debt funds outlook post Budget: Focus bulk of portfolio on 2-4-yr maturitypremium

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

High-level banking panel for Viksit Bharat a key step: Bandhan Bank founder

GDP, Economy, corporate earnings, Indian Economy, BS1000, Covid

Union Budget 2026-27: Strengthening India's long-term growth engines

 
The focus on sustainable fibres like silk, jute, and manmade recycled fibres ensures that Indian fashion remains ethical. A Rs 1 trillion Urban Challenge Fund will finance sustainable projects; plus, 4,000 electric buses will be introduced. 
 
Does the Budget adequately allocate funds to social programmes like education and healthcare?
 
The education sector will get a Rs 1.39 trillion boost. Education-to-employment, and AI-led learning will gain steam, along with moves such as setting up five university townships near industrial corridors and one girls’ hostel in every district.

More From This Section

bank accounts

Opened a bank account abroad and forgot to report it? Here's the fix

Rajesh Agrawal

SEZ sale relaxation in Budget to boost import substitution, jobs: Comm Secy

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Budget 2026, NEP: How Indian students can save 20-40% on foreign education

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Budget stresses investment for growth, deficit target shows priorities: FM

Budget 2026, Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FY27 Budget to boost manufacturing, infra sectors: Crisil Intelligence

Topics : Budget 2026 Sunil Sethi Union Budget Fashion designers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashTax Slabs Unchanged in 2027Stock to Watch TodayUpcoming Smartphones in February 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026India GDS Post RecruitmentQ3 Results Today