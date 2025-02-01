Business Standard

Budget proposes GST amendment: Track and Trace Mechanism to prevent evasion

The budget inserted a new clause in Central GST law to provide for a definition of Unique Identification Marking for the implementation of Track and Trace Mechanism

Unique identification marking includes a digital stamp, digital mark or any other similar marking, which is unique, secure and non-removable. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

The Union Budget has proposed a host of amendments in GST law, including implementing the Track and Trace Mechanism, for evasion-prone goods.

The budget inserted a new clause in Central GST law to provide for a definition of Unique Identification Marking for the implementation of Track and Trace Mechanism. 

"Unique identification marking" includes a digital stamp, digital mark or any other similar marking, which is unique, secure and non-removable.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the introduction of penalties under new sections like 122B and 148A to enforce track and trace mechanisms indicates a strong push towards digitisation and better supply chain monitoring.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

