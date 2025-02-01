The Union Budget for FY26 seems to have assumed a ‘business as usual’ approach when it comes to the key subsidies for fertilisers, food, and petrol.
The Budget estimated total subsidies for fertilisers, food, and petrol in FY26 at Rs 3,83,397 crore, which is 0.01 per cent lower than the revised estimate (RE) for FY25 and just 0.6 per cent higher than the budget estimate (BE) for FY25.
In other words, when it comes to major subsidies, the Central government does not expect a significant increase or savings in the coming financial year.
The food subsidy for FY26 was estimated at Rs 2,03,420 crore, which is 3.04 per cent higher than the RE for FY25 but 0.9 per cent lower than the BE for FY25.
This is surprising, given that the minimum support price of both wheat and rice is expected to rise in the coming year, while the sale price will remain zero for the next few years as part of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).
In the case of fertilisers, the BE for FY26 indicates that the government has assumed little change in urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) prices in the coming financial year.
"DAP prices are now around $640 per tonne, which is higher than the same period last year, while urea prices in international markets have softened. This means that, overall, the price impact could be neutral for now," a senior industry official explained.
The subsidy for non-urea fertilisers increased by Rs 7,310 crore in the ongoing financial year to Rs 52,310 crore due to the special assistance of over Rs 3,700 crore, granted twice during the year, to ensure that DAP prices remain at their current level of Rs 1,350 per 50-kilogram bag.
The latest extension was announced on January 1, 2025.
Sources said that if the additional subsidy had not been extended, fertiliser companies were planning to increase DAP rates by at least Rs 200 per bag to compensate for under-recoveries due to higher import costs. DAP is the second-most consumed fertiliser in the country after urea.
For fertilisers, the Union Finance Minister also announced a new urea manufacturing plant with a capacity of 1.27 million tonnes per annum in Namrup (Assam).
In the case of petroleum, the FY26 Budget assumes the petrol subsidy to be around Rs 12,100 crore, which is 17.69 per cent lower than the RE for FY25.