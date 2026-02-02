Budget 2026 move on MACT interest seen cutting litigation, speeding claims

The Union government’s proposal that any interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) to individuals will be exempt from income tax will help reduce litigation for insurance companies and ensure faster settlement of claims, experts said.

According to the Union Budget, to alleviate the suffering of victims of motor vehicle accidents and their families, it is proposed that any interest awarded on compensation by MACT to a natural person will be exempt from income tax. The Budget also proposes that, in the case of individuals, no tax shall be deducted at source (TDS) on such interest, irrespective of the amount awarded. The amendment will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

Why was there ambiguity around taxation of MACT interest?

Manoj Purohit, partner – financial services tax, tax and regulatory advisory, BDO India, said there has been ambiguity on the applicability of TDS and taxability in the hands of the recipient on interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, given that the compensation amount is paid under a court or tribunal order.

“The Budget 2026 proposal to not tax such amounts as income will settle the long-standing ambiguity, thereby reducing litigation for insurance companies arising from TDS implications and also for recipients while filing their returns of income. This move will also ensure faster settlement of claims by insurance companies,” Purohit added.

What do existing provisions say on TDS thresholds?

As per existing provisions, tax is not required to be deducted in respect of interest on the compensation amount awarded by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal if the amount, or the aggregate of such income, does not exceed ₹50,000 during the tax year, the Budget memorandum noted.

“In order to provide relief to the individual and to alleviate the hardship caused due to the accident, it is proposed that no tax shall be deducted at source in respect of interest on the compensation amount awarded by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal to an individual,” the memorandum said.

How has the insurance industry reacted to the proposal?

Parthanil Ghosh, executive director, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said the exemption of interest on MACT awards from income tax and TDS is a significant step towards building a citizen-centric insurance ecosystem.