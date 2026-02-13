Friday, February 13, 2026 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fixed deposits offering up to 8.95% interest in February 2026: Top picks

Fixed deposit rates appear to have peaked after RBI's repo moves. Here's where banks and corporate FDs stand in February 2026 and how seniors can respond

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

Fixed deposits continue to be among the safest investment options in India, especially for senior citizens who are reluctant to move their savings into market-linked products.
 
Yet, after back-to-back repo rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in previous Monetary Policy meetings and a status quo in the last one held on February 6, 2026, conservative investors face a different rate environment.
 
Higher-yield options are narrowing, particularly among larger lenders. Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, said the scope for further upside in deposit rates remains limited under a steady-rate environment.
 
“Senior citizen premiums remain an advantage, though these too are expected to evolve as banks adjust to a stable but lower reference-rate regime,” he said.
 
 
For many retirees who rely on interest income, the question is straightforward: how do you make the most of fixed deposits when rates appear to have peaked?

What strategies can senior citizens use now?
 
Common approaches include spreading deposits across tenures and keeping some liquidity at hand.
 
• Break deposits into multiple tenures to manage rate swings
• Keep some liquidity through staggered maturities
• Review the mix of bank FDs, corporate FDs and government-backed options
• Match choices with risk appetite, goals and time horizon
 
Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulakara Pvt Ltd, suggested a simple strategy.
 
“You can consider FD laddering as a practical measure: Divide your money among various periods so that not all the deposits grow at today’s lower rates, and at the same time, there are some maturities which are always coming up to get the better rates if the cycle turns. This way, senior citizens can also opt for a combination of bank FDs, a few corporate FDs, and small savings schemes to get a blend of safety and slightly higher yields rather than sticking to a single product,” said Maurya.
 
Best FD rates in February 2026 
Here is a look at some of the best FD rates in February 2026, according to PaisaBazaar.
 
Small finance banks
 
ESAF Small Finance Bank
Highest interest: 8.10% (444 days)
1 year: 5.25%
3 years: 6.50%
5 years: 6.25%
10 years: 6.25%
Super senior additional rate: None
 
Jana Small Finance Bank
Highest interest: 8% (Above 2 years to 3 years)
1 year: 7.50%
3 years: 8%
5 years: 7.77%
10 years: 7%
Super senior additional rate: None
 
Shivalik Small Finance Bank
Highest interest: 8% (21 months 1 day to 22 months)
1 year: 6.50%
3 years: 7.25%
5 years: 6.75%
10 years: 6.75%
Super senior additional rate: None
 
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
Highest interest: 8% (2 years to 3 years)
1 year: 6.50%
3 years: 8%
5 years: 7.50%
10 years: 7.25%
Super senior additional rate: None
 
Private sector banks
 
Bandhan Bank
Highest interest: 7.70% (2 years to less than 3 years)
1 year: 7.50%
3 years: 7.50%
5 years: 6.60%
10 years: 6.60%
Super senior additional rate: None
 
Jammu & Kashmir Bank
Highest interest: 7.75% (888 days)
1 year: 7.25%
3 years: 7.15%
5 years: 7.10%
10 years: 7.10%
Super senior additional rate: 0.25% on all tenures
 
RBL Bank
Highest interest: 7.70% (18 months to 3 years)
1 year: 7.50%
3 years: 7.70%
5 years: 7.20%
10 years: 7.20%
Super senior additional rate: 0.25% on all tenures
 
SBM Bank India
Highest interest: 7.80% (Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days)
1 year: 7.60%
3 years: 7.60%
5 years: 7.50%
10 years: 7.50%
Super senior additional rate: None
 
YES Bank
Highest interest: 7.75% (3 years to less than 5 years)
1 year: 7.15%
3 years: 7.75%
5 years: 7.50%
10 years: 7.50%
Super senior additional rate: None
 
Public sector banks
 
Bank of India
Highest interest: 7.20% (450 days Star Swarnim)
1 year: 6.75%
3 years: 7%
5 years: 6.75%
10 years: 6.75%
Super senior additional rate: 0.15% on tenures of 180 days to 10 years
 
Bank of Maharashtra
Highest interest: 7.15% (400 days)
1 year: 6.70%
3 years: 5.75%
5 years: 5.50%
10 years: 5.50%
Super senior additional rate: None
 
Indian Overseas Bank
Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days)
1 year: 7%
3 years: 6.60%
5 years: 6.60%
10 years: 6.60%
Super senior additional rate: 0.25% on all tenures
 
Punjab & Sind Bank
Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days)
1 year: 6.35%
3 years: 6.35%
5 years: 6.45%
10 years: 6.35%
Super senior additional rate: 0.15% on 375 days, 444 days, 777 days, 999 days and PSB Green Earth (22 months, 44 months, 66 months)
 
Union Bank of India
Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days)
1 year: 6.80%
3 years: 6.75%
5 years: 6.50%
10 years: 6.50%
Super senior additional rate: 0.25% on all tenures
 
Corporate FDs
 
Shriram Finance
Credit rating: ICRA AA+ (Stable); IND AA+/Stable by India Ratings and Research
Highest interest: 7.60% (3 years to 5 years)
1 year: 7%
3 years: 7.60%
5 years: 7.60%
Additional interest for senior citizens: 0.50%
 
Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd.
Credit rating: ACUITE A
Highest interest: 8.25% (1 year; 2 years; 3 years)
1 year: 8.25%
3 years: 8.25%
5 years: 7.75%
Additional interest for senior citizens: 0.25%
 
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.
Credit rating: CRISIL A+/Stable
Highest interest: 8.95% (36 months)
1 year: 7.90%
3 years: 8.95%
5 years: 8.50%
Additional interest for senior citizens: 0.25%
 
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Credit rating: ICRA AAA/Stable
Highest interest: 7.50% (3 years)
1 year: 6.50%
3 years: 7.50%
5 years: 6.75%
Additional interest for senior citizens: 0.25%–0.50%

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

