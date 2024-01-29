The commerce department has sought a 10 per cent increase in the allocation for the export-boosting Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme in the upcoming interim Budget, people aware of the matter said.

For the current financial year, the finance ministry had allocated Rs 15,069 crore towards the scheme. A 10 per cent jump will make the allocation for the scheme Rs 16,575.9 crore.

“We have sought a 10 per cent increase in the RoDTEP allocation, in line with the expectation of export growth,” a senior government official told Business Standard.