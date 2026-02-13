Friday, February 13, 2026 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Engineers India shares surge 16% to 1-month high on strong Q3 net profit

Engineers India rose as much as 15.9 per cent to ₹209.7, the highest level since January 7 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Engineers India share price surged in Friday's session. The image is used for representation | Credit: Bloomberg

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

Engineers India share price surged 16 per cent to over one-month high on Friday after the release of its third-quarter results (Q3FY26). The scrip rose as much as 15.9 per cent to ₹209.7, the highest level since January 7 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
At 11:10 AM, Engineers India's price was trading 15.04 per cent higher at ₹208 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent at 82,840.92. Around 66.83 million shares of the company have changed hands on NSE so far. 
 
In the last 12 months, Engineers India's share price increased 22.3 per cent, as against a 11.1 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. 
 

Why did Engineers India share price rise today?

Engineers India share price rose on Friday as the company reported that its net profit increased significantly for the October–December (Q3FY26) period. The consolidated net profit surged 219.3 per cent on year to ₹347.2 crore from ₹109 crore in the same period a year ago. 
 
The revenue from the operation increased 58.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,210 crore in the third quarter from ₹765 crore in the same quarter last year. 

Engineers India reported new business wins totalling ₹502.7 crore during December quarter (Q3FY26). The domestic consultancy  segment emerged as the primary growth driver, contributing ₹296 crore to the company’s total intake. Conversely, the overseas consultancy segment recorded the lowest business volume during the same period.
 
The total order book size stands at ₹12,537 crore as of December, 2025, according the company’s latest Investor Presentation. 

Technical view

Currently trading above the 200-day daily exponential moving average (DEMA), which is a positive technical sign and indicates improving medium-term strength. However, the falling trendline continues to act as a strong resistance zone, as seen on the chart, said Jigar S. Patel, senior manager, equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.
 
Momentum indicators have started turning positive, suggesting a potential buildup for an upside move. Still, a decisive daily close above ₹215 is required to confirm breakout and unlock fresh upside. Until then, the stance remains wait and watch, he added.  ALSO READ: Eternal vs Swiggy: Shares surge up to 8% in Feb; which one should you buy? 
 
============== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
   

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

