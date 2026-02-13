Friday, February 13, 2026 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year admit cards releasing soon

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year admit cards releasing soon

The AP Inter first and second year exams will be conducted from Feb 23 to Mar 24, 2026, in a single shift across the state. So, BIEAP is expected to release the hall ticket anytime soon

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to issue the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for first- and second-year students soon. After the release, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. However, the Board is yet to confirm the exact date of release.
 
Students are required to bring their exam hall ticket to the exam location. It is imperative that candidates have their AP Intermediate first and second year hall passes to the exam centre. The 2026 AP Intermediate First and Second Year Exams will start in February.

BIEAP 1st, 2nd year Inter exam date and time

The AP Inter first-year (Class 11) theoretical exams are scheduled to take place in a single shift throughout the state from 9 AM to 12 PM on February 23 to March 24, 2026. The second-year (Class 12) theory exams, meanwhile, are planned for February 24–23, 2026, with a single shift as well, from 9 AM to 12 PM.
 

How to download the AP Admit Card 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.
 
Step 2: Press on the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket link

Step 3: Login using the I.P.E FEBRUARY-2026 Roll No./First Year HallticketNo. / Aadhar No and Date of birth
 
Step 4: The theory exam admit card will be showcased
 
Step 5: Download the hall tickets for later use.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 via Phone Number

·        Save the BIEAP’s WhatsApp number on your phone: 9552300009
 
·        Open WhatsApp in mobile
 
·        Send a ‘Hi’ to 9552300009
 
·        Choose “Education Services” and “Inter Hall Ticket Download” option
 
·        Fill in your details
 
·        Download the AP intermediate hall ticket 2026.

Details mentioned in the AP Inter Admit Card 2026

·        Name of the Board
 
·        Name of the Examination
 
·        Session (2026)
 
·        Candidate's photograph and signature
 
·        Medium of examination
 
·        District
 
·        Student's name
 
·        Father’s Name
 
·        Mother’s Name
 
·        Center of Examination name and Address
 
·        Schedule of the Examination
 
·        Signature of principal
 
·        Roll Number
 
·        Timing of examination
 
·        College name
 
·        Notes
 
·        Signature of the controller of examination.

More about the AP Inter exams 2026

Students are required to notify the principal of their respective schools if they see any inconsistencies on their Intermediate Public Exams admit card. Before the exams start, any necessary corrections will be handled by the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) or the Regional Inspection Officer (RIO).  It is recommended that candidates taking the next Intermediate Public Examinations frequently visit the official website to stay updated on any changes to the download link.
 
 
 

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

