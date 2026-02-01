Buyback taxed as capital gains, not dividends, to benefit high earners

Under existing provisions, the entire amount a shareholder receives on a buyback is treated as dividend and is taxed at the shareholder’s applicable tax rate. “For high-income individuals, the tax rate is 30 per cent plus applicable surcharge and cess,” says Dhruv Chopra, managing partner, Dewan P N Chopra and Co.

Current provisions do not allow a deduction. “However, the purchase cost of such shares is allowed as a capital loss, which can only be set off against capital gains or carried forward to future years,” says Prashant Bhojwani, partner, corporate tax, tax and regulatory services, BDO India. Taxpayers cannot always avail of these set-off provisions.

Under the proposed changes, shareholders can deduct the cost of acquisition of shares from the buyback amount. “Only the net amount will be taxed as capital gains,” says Bhojwani. This will reduce taxpayers’ tax liability.

The tax treatment will depend on the holding period. If the gains qualify as long-term capital gains (LTCG), the tax rate will be 12.5 per cent. If they qualify as short-term capital gains (STCG), the tax rate will be 20 per cent. Only LTCG above Rs 1.25 lakh is taxable.

“These changes may be beneficial for a minority shareholder who is not treated as a promoter and holds 10 per cent or less (directly or indirectly) of the shareholding of the company,” says Chopra.

Investors in higher tax brackets stand to gain, especially if they have held the shares for more than a year.

Secondary market SGB buyers to pay tax

Budget 2026 has proposed that Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) will remain exempt from capital gains tax on maturity only if an individual bought them in the original issue and holds them until redemption. This rule will apply uniformly across all SGB series issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Earlier, capital gains arising from the redemption of SGBs at maturity were exempt for all individual holders, regardless of whether they bought the bonds during the initial offering or through the secondary market.

“Investors who acquired bonds through stock exchanges or secondary transfers will lose the tax-free status on their maturity proceeds, which would reduce their overall net returns,” says Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.

Kumar adds that these investors will now need to pay tax on their capital appreciation at maturity, typically at the LTCG rate of 12.5 per cent, without indexation benefits for holdings exceeding one year. “Investors who invested in SGBs through secondary market purchases should prepare themselves to pay capital gains tax on their SGB portfolio,” he says.