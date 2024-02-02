Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Moving away from a disinvestment target: Dipam secy Tuhin Kanta Pandey

He said that of the Rs 30,000 crore miscellaneous receipt for FY24, the Centre expects to get about Rs 12,000 crore from asset monetisation and Rs 18,000 crore from disinvestment

Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Premium

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 11:40 PM IST
It is important to keep in mind that disinvestment should be a gradual, calibrated process, rather than a big bang one, and that’s why the government is shunning the ‘targeting’ approach from next year, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam), told Shreya Nandi in an interview. He also said that of the Rs 30,000 crore miscellaneous receipt for FY24, the Centre expects to get about Rs 12,000 crore from asset monetisation and Rs 18,000 crore from disinvestment. Edited excerpts:

Can you help us understand the breakup of the receipts of Rs 30,000 crore in

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

It's not priority of govt to monitor consumption: Finance secretary

In the Lok Sabha poll year, oil companies get marketing Budget boost

Rating agencies cautious on India's sovereign credit profile post-Budget

We're on course to reaching inflation target of 4% in FY25: CEA Nageswaran

Average monthly GST collection may touch Rs 1.7 trn in FY25: CBIC chairman

Topics : Dipam economic growth in india Budget Disinvestment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon