Datanomics: Parliament's Budget sessions see longer sittings, fewer Bills
Parliament's Budget Session begins as longer sittings contrast with limited debate on expenditure and fewer bills introduced and passed in recent years
Shikha Chaturvedi
The Budget session of Parliament begins on Wednesday, with the Union Budget set to anchor legislative business over the coming weeks. Beyond budgetary announcements, the session is also a forum for scrutiny of government finances and legislative business. While parliamentary sitting time has improved in recent sessions, discussion on expenditure and the number of Bills introduced and passed remain limited.
