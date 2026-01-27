Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' as IMD issues yellow alert for rain

Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' as IMD issues yellow alert for rain

Jahangirpuri recorded the worst AQI at 378, with 22 of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi reporting air quality in the 'very poor' category, while 13 areas had their readings in the 'poor' levels

Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed smog hovering over the areas (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

Delhi residents woke up to shallow fog on Tuesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remaining in the ‘poor’ category at 294 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed smog hovering over the areas. Similar conditions were observed near the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar, where smog lingered through the early morning.
 

Anand Vihar recorded one of the highest AQIs at 368, closely following the worst-hit Jahangirpuri which had the reading at 378, placing both areas in the ‘very poor’ category. Of the 39 monitoring stations, 22 recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ range, 13 in the ‘poor’ category, and only four stations in the ‘moderate’ range, down from 13 stations the previous day.
 
Worst-affected areas:
  • Ashok Vihar: 358
  • Bawana: 344
  • Nehru Nagar: 366
  • Punjabi Bagh: 345
  • Rohini: 370
  • Vivek Vihar: 361
CPCB’s AQI classification defines 0–50 as ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.
 
The decline in air quality follows a temporary improvement over the weekend and on Republic Day, aided by favourable weather, which led authorities to revoke Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
 
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds throughout the day. Thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 30–40 kmph are expected in the morning, forenoon, afternoon, evening, and night. Temperatures are likely to range between 9 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.
 
In view of the temporary improvement and forecast trends, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III GRAP across Delhi-NCR. Citizens are, however, urged to continue following the citizen charter under Stages I and II to prevent further deterioration, especially during the winter season when weather conditions may remain unfavourable.
 

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

