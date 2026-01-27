Border 2 box office: The extended Republic Day weekend has given a major boost to Border 2 at the box office, pushing the film closer to the Rs 200 crore mark in India, a figure believed to be close to its production budget. Benefiting from the Monday holiday, the war drama has continued its strong theatrical run, drawing steady footfalls across centres.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has collected around Rs 180 crore domestically within four days, while its worldwide earnings stand at Rs 239 crore, signalling a robust performance both in India and overseas. The war drama experienced a notable increase of over 50% on the first Sunday. On Republic Day, the increasing trend persisted, outpacing Dhurandhar's collection by Ranveer Singh. It has already reached that milestone on a global scale.

On January 23, 2026, the war drama Border 2 was released in theatres. Republic Day weekend was chosen as the date for the movie's theatrical debut.

Border 2 box office collection

· Day 1 collection, opening Friday – Rs 30 crore

· Day 2 collection, Saturday – Rs 36.5 crore

· Day 3 collection, Sunday – Rs 54.5 crore

· Day 4 collection, Monday – Rs 59 crore.

More about the Border 2 box office report

JP Dutta's Border is still one of the most beloved and rewatched films; the fact that Border 2's Hindi occupancy was 64.27 per cent speaks volumes about two things: first, that audiences have flocked to theatres because of nostalgia, and second, that patriotic films are likely to do better on holidays like Republic Day and Independence Day.

Although Border 2's earnings are impressive, it is still far below Sunny Deol's biggest blockbuster, Gadar 2, which brought in Rs 527.5 crore at the Indian box office. It is Varun Dhawan's highest-grossing film to date, with Dilwale coming in second with Rs 148.42 crore. Border 2 is expected to overtake Diljit Dosanjh's highest-grossing film, Good Newwz, which earned Rs 205.09 crore.

All about Border 2

Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh play key roles in Border 2, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.