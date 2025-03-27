Delhi to prudently handle social welfare schemes, capex to widen fisc

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi does not expect the revenue surplus position to be significantly affected by its social welfare schemes.

This comes even as the fiscal deficit is likely to widen to a 10-year high in 2025-26 due to a surge in expenditure for asset generation.

Even then, the state’s fiscal deficit may remain below one per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) against the statutory ceiling of three per cent.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit is proposed to rise by around 800 per cent to about ₹13,703 crore in the Budget Estimates