Delhi to prudently handle social welfare schemes, capex to widen fisc

Delhi to prudently handle social welfare schemes, capex to widen fisc

The Rekha Gupta government proposed a 32 per cent rise in expenditure to Rs one trillion in FY 26 with the share of capital expenditure expected to rise to 28 per cent from 21 per cent in FY 25 (RE)

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Premium

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at her office at the Vidhan Sabha before presenting the Delhi State Budget in the Assembly, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Yash Kumar SinghalIndivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 12:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi does not expect the revenue surplus position to be significantly affected by its social welfare schemes.
 
This comes even as the fiscal deficit is likely to widen to a 10-year high in 2025-26 due to a surge in expenditure for asset generation.
 
Even then, the state’s fiscal deficit may remain below one per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) against the statutory ceiling of three per cent.
 
In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit is proposed to rise by around 800 per cent to about ₹13,703 crore in the Budget Estimates
Topics : Budget Delhi Indian Economy

