Home / Budget / News / FM Sitharaman tables Manipur Budget with total expenditure of Rs 35K cr

The state, currently under President's rule, has seen an increase of 9 per cent in the total capital outlay to ₹7,773 crore over the current financial year ending March 2025

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Budget for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) for the strife-ridden state of Manipur with a total expenditure of ₹35,104 crore, up 7.5 per cent from the revised estimates of FY25.  The state, currently under President’s rule, has seen an increase of 9 per cent in the total capital outlay to ₹7,773 crore over the current financial year ending March 2025.  The Centre has allocated ₹2,866 crore for FY26 towards incentives for police personnel posted in sensitive areas. For relief and rehabilitation for internally displaced persons, ₹15 crore has been provided for temporary shelter; ₹35 crore towards housing for displaced people, ₹100 crore for relief operation, and ₹7 crore for compe­nsation.  The social sector outlay for FY26 has been kept at ₹9,520 crore in the state’s Budget. 
 

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Manipur Expenditure

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

