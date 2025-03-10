Monday, March 10, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra Budget 2025: New airport, job generation, road development

Maharashtra Budget 2025: New airport, job generation, road development

Ajit Pawar presented his 11th Maharashtra budget, making him the second-most frequent budget presenter in the state's history

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the state’s budget for 2025-26 in the Assembly on Monday. This was his 11th budget presentation, making him the second-most frequent budget presenter in the state’s history after former Congress minister Sheshrao Wankhede, who presented 13 budgets.
 
This was the first budget under the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government that prioritised infrastructure expansion, economic growth, and job creation.
 

Mumbai to get third airport by 2030

One of the major announcements in the budget was the proposal for Mumbai’s third airport near Vadhvan Port, which is expected to be operational by 2030.
 
 
Pawar also announced that domestic operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport will begin next month, with 85 per cent of the work already completed and successful trial runs conducted.
 

Metro to connect with airport

The Mumbai Metro will connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the new Navi Mumbai International Airport, Pawar said on Monday.

Govt to develop 1,500 km of new roads

The government is also planning to develop 1,500 km of new roads and upgrade 7,000 km of existing roads to cemented roads. Shirdi Airport, a key hub for pilgrims, will soon have a night landing facility to improve accessibility.
 

Mumbai economy to reach $300 bn by 2047

Pawar stated that Mumbai’s economy is projected to grow from $140 billion to $300 billion, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is being developed as a major growth hub, with a vision of reaching a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047.
 

Govt aims to generate five million jobs

The Maharashtra government further aims to generate five million new jobs over the next five years, supported by memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 15.72 trillion signed with 56 companies at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
 

Maharashtra budget highlights

The budget also included plans for a new health and senior citizens policy. Additionally, the Maharashtra government will build a memorial at Agra to honour the historic escape of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Mughal captivity. 
In his budget speech, Pawar emphasised that the state remains at the forefront of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, reinforcing its position as a top destination for global investors.
 
Another significant initiative introduced in the budget is the launch of Maharashtra’s Technical Textile Mission. The mission aims to enhance the production of textiles that cater to diverse industries, including automotive, healthcare, and defense, positioning Maharashtra as a leader in advanced textile manufacturing.
 
The Maharashtra government is also working to streamline industrial licensing through the introduction of the ‘Maitri’ portal. This digital platform aims to simplify granting industrial licenses, ensuring a more transparent and efficient approach to industrial growth.
 

Maharashtra Economic Survey 2024-25

According to the Economic Survey tabled on Friday, Maharashtra’s economy is expected to grow at 7.3 per cent in FY25, outpacing the national growth estimate of 6.5 per cent. However, the survey also noted a decline in growth in the industry and service sectors, as well as a reduction in financial transfers from the central government to Maharashtra.
 
The survey noted that as of December 2024, Rs 17,505.90 crore has been released under the Ladki Bahin Scheme into the bank accounts of more than 23.8 million beneficiaries. The Mahayuti alliance had announced the scheme last year during the Maharashtra Assembly election campaigns
 

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

