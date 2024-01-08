India inc seeks tax reforms, R&D incentives in upcoming interim Budget: EY

Rationalising capital gains tax structure, stability in tax rates, incentives to newly established manufacturing companies and liberalising exemption from the Angel tax provisions for strategic FDI, extension of sunset dates are among the key demands of India Inc from the upcoming interim budget, according to document titled EY's point of view on Budget.

The industry, EY said in its budget expectation document, also wants the government to facilitate business restructuring by expanding the definition of demerger to cover investment or shares of operating subsidiaries and also extending the benefit under section 72A to service and trading organisations.

Section 72A of the Income Tax Act allows taxpayers to carry forward and set off the business loss incurred in a previous year against the profits earned in subsequent years.

EY’s document said that the government would continue its focus on ease of paying taxes, while legislative reforms would stay work-in-progress.

EY said that no major tax amendments or reforms are expected in the upcoming Budget as evidenced from the previous Interim Budgets of 2009, 2014 and 2019. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also said that the upcoming Interim Budget will solely be a ‘Vote-on-Account’ due to the impending general elections, with the full-fledged Budget anticipated in July 2024.

However, EY’s list of India Inc’s demands includes simplification of procedural compliances such as extension of time limit for filing revised return, improving interface with Central Processing Centre and relief from compliance burden to explain ‘source of source’ of bonafide borrowings. Corporate India also wants targeted incentives for Research and Development and liberalised Patent Box Regime to boost innovation.

“For further relief to taxpayers from persistent delays in refunds, TDS credit etc. the government may examine the interface with the Central Processing Centre,” EY's point of view on Budget said.

It expects that the government may announce steps to reduce the pendency of disputed cases with steps such as monthly disposal targets by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). Other measures could include setting up a separate technical unit for faceless appeals, rationalising safe harbour rules to make them attractive.

EY’s wishlist on the personal tax front includes extension of the benefit of tax payment deferment for employee stock option (ESOPs) to the stage of sale to all employers and not merely eligible startups, raising the Standard deduction threshold from Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000.

EY also hopes for clarity on a range of issues related to personal tax in the upcoming budget such as taxability of the amounts received through the Systematic Lump sum Withdrawal under National Pension Scheme, tax treatment for the provision of electric vehicles by an employer to its employees and whether TCS paid by the employees can be considered by the employer at the tax withholding stage.