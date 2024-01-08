Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India inc seeks tax reforms, R&D incentives in upcoming interim Budget: EY

EY said that no major tax amendments or reforms are expected in the upcoming Budget as evidenced from the previous Interim Budgets of 2009, 2014 and 2019

budget, bill, parliament bill

Representative Image

Ruchika Chitravanshi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rationalising capital gains tax structure, stability in tax rates, incentives to newly established manufacturing companies and liberalising exemption from the Angel tax provisions for strategic FDI, extension of sunset dates are among the key demands of India Inc from the upcoming interim budget, according to document titled EY's point of view on Budget. 

The industry, EY said in its budget expectation document, also wants the government to facilitate business restructuring by expanding the definition of demerger to cover investment or shares of operating subsidiaries and also extending the benefit under section 72A to service and trading organisations. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Section 72A of the Income Tax Act allows taxpayers to carry forward and set off the business loss incurred in a previous year against the profits earned in subsequent years.

EY’s document said that the government would continue its focus on ease of paying taxes, while legislative reforms would stay work-in-progress.

EY said that no major tax amendments or reforms are expected in the upcoming Budget as evidenced from the previous Interim Budgets of 2009, 2014 and 2019. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also said that the upcoming Interim Budget will solely be a ‘Vote-on-Account’ due to the impending general elections, with the full-fledged Budget anticipated in July 2024. 

However, EY’s list of India Inc’s demands includes simplification of procedural compliances such as extension of time limit for filing revised return, improving interface with Central Processing Centre and relief from  compliance burden to explain ‘source of source’ of bonafide borrowings. Corporate India also wants  targeted incentives for Research and Development and liberalised Patent Box Regime to boost innovation. 

“For further relief to taxpayers from persistent delays in refunds, TDS credit etc. the government may examine the interface with the Central Processing Centre,” EY's point of view on Budget said. 

It expects that the government may announce steps to reduce the pendency of disputed cases with steps such as monthly disposal targets by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). Other measures could include setting up a separate technical unit for faceless appeals, rationalising safe harbour rules to make them attractive.

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Majority organisations' very concerned' on impact of data law: EY study

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Interim Budget 2024-25 likely to set nominal GDP growth at 10-10.5%

Interim Budget 2024-25: Funds to boost reach on fintech industry wishlist

Budget 2024: Bank privatisation plan unlikely before elections, says report

Govt may lower disinvestment goal by 20% after missing FY24 target: Report

Union Budget 2024: A breakdown of how India earns and where it spends


EY’s wishlist on the personal tax front includes extension of the benefit of tax payment deferment for employee stock option (ESOPs) to the stage of sale to all employers and not merely eligible startups, raising the Standard deduction threshold from Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000. 

EY also hopes for clarity on a range of issues related to personal tax in the upcoming budget such as  taxability of the amounts received through the Systematic Lump sum Withdrawal under National Pension Scheme, tax treatment for the provision of electric vehicles by an employer to its employees and whether TCS paid by the employees can be considered by the employer at the tax withholding stage. 

Specifically on housing, EY’s wishlist has sought an enhanced limit for deduction of interest on housing loans for self-occupied property from Rs 2 lakhs to at least Rs 3 lakhs. 

What India Inc wants:
 
1.Stability in tax rates, incentive to newly established manufacturing companies
2.Rationalise capital gains tax structure
3.Encourage Foreign Direct Investments 
4.Simplify procedural compliance
5. Facilitate business restructuring

Topics : TDS Union Budget India's R&D spending tax reforms Indian tax reform ernst & young Interim Budget 2019 Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon