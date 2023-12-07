Sensex (-0.19%)
69518.15 -135.58
Nifty (-0.18%)
20900.70 -37.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.38%)
6768.95 + 25.35
Nifty Midcap (0.32%)
44375.40 + 142.95
Nifty Bank (-0.08%)
46796.30 -38.25
Heatmap

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Here is everything you need to know about the meaning of interim Budget, why and when it is presented, vote-on-account, and more

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 11:59 AM IST
Follow Us
Budget 2024: With the general elections slated for 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon begin meeting with ministries to draw the Interim Budget 2024. Prior to this, the interim Budget was presented ahead of the 2019 general elections by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. The interim Budget introduced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which provided financial support to farmers, and the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan, a social welfare scheme for poor labourers. But what is an Interim Budget, and why will it be presented instead of a full budget in 2024?
 

What is an interim budget?

During an election year, the incumbent government cannot present a full Union budget. Therefore, the finance ministers instead present an interim Budget that covers the government's expenses and revenues for a short period until a new government is elected and takes charge.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Interim Budget can be defined as a temporary financial statement presented by the government of India during an election year.
 

What is the difference between an interim budget and a full budget?

The "full budget", or the Union Budget, is the annual financial statement with the estimated costs and expenses of the government for the following financial year. The Union budget is also referred to as the annual financial statement in Article 112 of the Indian Constitution.
 

When is the interim Budget released?

The presentation of an interim budget follows the same schedule as the Union budget would in a regular financial year. Therefore, it should be presented on February 1, so it can be put into action by the beginning of the financial year in April.
 

When is the full Budget released?

After the general elections or Lok Sabha elections, the new government presents a full budget.
In 2019, the last election year, the complete Union budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on July 5. The two-hour-long budget presentation is the longest budget speech presented in Lok Sabha to date. The budget session took place between June 17-26.

ALSO READ: Verdict 2023: State poll outcome blueprint for interim Budget 2024-25

Why is an interim budget presented?

A Union budget, presented by the government, is valid till the end of the financial year on March 31. This means the government only has speeding rights till that date. For expenses occurring between March 1 until a new government is formed, the Centre needs permission from the Parliament to incur costs in the interim period. Hence, the interim Budget is released.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

Despite subsidies, Budget maths sticks as Sitharaman enters home stretch

A government cannot present a full budget during an election year. Therefore, the ruling government puts together its financial performance and projections for the upcoming three to four months so that the country can run smoothly. This also gives time for the next government to form and draw the Union budget for the remainder of the financial year.

What can be included in the interim Budget?

The interim Budget includes estimates for the government's expenditure, revenue, fiscal deficit, financial performance and projections for the coming months.
In recent years, the interim Budget has also been key for governments as a campaigning tool for general elections as it can outline the economic vision of the ruling party, should it return to power.

What cannot be included in the interim Budget?

No major policy announcements that can burden the next government can be presented in the interim Budget. The Election Commission of India's code of conduct does not allow the interim Budget to include any major scheme in the Interim Budget as it could influence the voters. The ruling government is also not allowed to present the Economic Survey with the interim Budget.

What is vote-on-account?

The Parliament passes a vote-on-account through the interim Budget. This is a provision that allows the government to obtain Parliamentary approval for essential government spending such as salaries and ongoing expenses. It does not include major policy changes or new long-term projects, as those are typically addressed in the full Budget after the general elections. This is usually valid for up to two months but can be extended.

What is the difference between vote-on-account and interim Budget?

An interim budget is similar to a full budget but only has projections for a few months, as opposed to a full financial year. A vote-on-account deals specifically with expenditure and can be passed by Parliament without a formal discussion.

Why is interim Budget necessary?

There is no constitutional provision for an interim budget. However, it has become a common practice for outgoing governments ahead of elections. A ruling government can alternatively choose to obtain the necessary funds for expenses through the vote-on-account provision instead of presenting an interim budget. 

Topics : Interim Budget Budget 2023 Union Budget Union budgets Explained BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon