Union Budget FY26: Key banking amendments in the spotlight, yet again

It is that time of the year again when the Union Budget upon us. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Budget tomorrow morning, under the clouds of slowing growth, a falling rupee, and a conspicuous decline in demand.

In the banking sector, follow-through moves to the Union Budget FY24's proposed amendments to the Reserve Bank of India Act (RBI Act), 1934; the Banking Regulation Act (BR Act), 1949; and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 will be in focus.

It was widely believed by industry watchers that these amendments would be taken up