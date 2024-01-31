Sensex (    %)
                        
Union Budget session 2024 to start today: 10 things you must know

Interim Budget 2024 date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget, her sixth Budget in a row, on February 1

The Budget Session will be held in the new Parliament building (Photo: PTI)

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

The Budget session of Parliament is all set to begin on Wednesday, a day before the Interim Budget 2024 is scheduled to be announced. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget, her sixth Budget in a row, on February 1.

Budget session 2024: 10 things you need to know
  1. The Budget Session 2024 will begin with the address of President Droupadi Murmu.
  2. Murmu will deliver the address in a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the Lok Sabha chamber in the new Parliament building. This is because the new building does not have a central hall.
  3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address in the two Houses.
  4. The Finance Minister will deliver the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1. It will be a "vote-on-account".
  5. Sitharaman will also table the Budget for Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), which is under President's Rule.
  6. The Centre has said it has no legislative agenda for the session.
  7. The Budget session 2024 will have eight sittings in total.
  8. An unprecedented 146 opposition members of Parliament (MPs) were suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the winter session for "violating rules". All of these will return to the House today. These included 100 from the Lok Sabha and the rest from Rajya Sabha.
  9. An all-party meeting was held on January 30, which was attended by 45 leaders from 30 parties, including the ruling BJP.
  10. The budget session will conclude on February 9.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

