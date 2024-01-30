Sensex (    %)
                        
Interim Budget 2024: Date, time and what to expect from FinMin on Feb 1

Budget 2024 date: The Interim Budget will be presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1

budget 2024, interim budget date and time

A full-fledged Budget will be presented after the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

The Centre is all set to announce the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1. This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth Budget. However, as this is an election year, it will only be vote-on-account. A full-fledged Budget will be presented after the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Budget 2024 date and time: When to watch FM Sitharaman's speech?

The Budget 2024 will be announced on February 1 at 11 am. Earlier, it was announced on the last working day of February, but it was changed during the first term of the Narendra Modi government by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. 

Budget 2024: Where to watch?

The live broadcast of FM Sitharaman's budget speech on February 1 can be seen on DD News. It will also be streamed on Business Standard's website. For news and insights on the Budget 2024, you can follow the comprehensive coverage here.

Interim Budget 2024: What to expect?

FM Sitharaman earlier said that there may not be any big announcement in the upcoming Budget. However, media reports have stated that there may be some announcements related to the welfare schemes.

These include a hike in disbursements under PM-Kisan from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000, increased allocation towards the MGNREGS Scheme and increased coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Moreover, there might also be a push to the capital expenditure (capex).


"Expectations include tax relief measures and announcements to support agriculture and the rural sector while maintaining a focus on the capex push. This sector grappled with immediate challenges such as adverse weather conditions, the impact of climate change, and inflationary pressures," according to Gurmeet Singh Chawla, director at Master Capital Services Ltd.

"Government spending on capex is expected to increase to offset global growth concerns."

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

