Interim Budget 2024: Date, time and what to expect from FinMin on Feb 1

The Centre is all set to announce the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1. This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth Budget. However, as this is an election year, it will only be vote-on-account. A full-fledged Budget will be presented after the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Budget 2024 date and time: When to watch FM Sitharaman's speech?





ALSO READ: Budget 2024: Why was the presentation time changed to 11 am from 5 pm? Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel The Budget 2024 will be announced on February 1 at 11 am. Earlier, it was announced on the last working day of February, but it was changed during the first term of the Narendra Modi government by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Budget 2024: Where to watch?

The live broadcast of FM Sitharaman's budget speech on February 1 can be seen on DD News. It will also be streamed on Business Standard's website. For news and insights on the Budget 2024, you can follow the comprehensive coverage here

Interim Budget 2024: What to expect?

FM Sitharaman earlier said that there may not be any big announcement in the upcoming Budget. However, media reports have stated that there may be some announcements related to the welfare schemes.

These include a hike in disbursements under PM-Kisan from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000, increased allocation towards the MGNREGS Scheme and increased coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.





ALSO READ: PM-KISAN to Ayushman Bharat: Key changes possible in interim Budget Moreover, there might also be a push to the capital expenditure (capex).

"Expectations include tax relief measures and announcements to support agriculture and the rural sector while maintaining a focus on the capex push. This sector grappled with immediate challenges such as adverse weather conditions, the impact of climate change, and inflationary pressures," according to Gurmeet Singh Chawla, director at Master Capital Services Ltd.

"Government spending on capex is expected to increase to offset global growth concerns."