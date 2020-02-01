JUST IN
Budget 2020: A K Bhattacharya on major takeaways for the Indian economy

What did the finance minister have in the Budget for the Indian economy? Listen to the podcast to know

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, FM, bAHI Khata, finance ministry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget for financial year 2020-21 earlier today. The Budget speech lasted a little over two hours and forty minutes, the longest budget speech ever. The Budget speech saw fiscal deficit for the present financial year revised upwards to 3.8 per cent. Nominal GDP growth for the next financial year is estimated to be 10%

What was the theme of Budget 2020? How bad is the fiscal deficit situation? What did it have for markets? What led to the markets tanking by 988 points?

Budget 2020 brings with it some changes in the personal income tax regime. Can this help boost consumption?

What has led to the decision to come out with the LIC IPO? What can be its implications?

What does budget have for pushing GDP growth up and what does it have for generating more employment? How does the allocation for defence look?

To answer all these questions and more, A K Bhattacharya, former editor, Business Standard joins Ankur Bhardwaj in this this podcast. Listen to the podcast for more.
First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 18:47 IST

