40% of our artificial intelligence hubs are in India: BNY CEO Robin Vince

ROBIN VINCE, chief executive officer (CEO) of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) — one of the oldest financial institutions in the United States with a strong global presence in asset servicing, investment management, and wealth management — spoke with Manojit Saha and Subrata Panda in Pune about India’s growing significance in the lender’s strategy. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the India story evolving and how can BNY be a part of it?

India is the world’s fourth-largest economy and has one of the leading engineering-mindset populations. As a company, we are becoming more technology-driven, so this