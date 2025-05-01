Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / 40% of our artificial intelligence hubs are in India: BNY CEO Robin Vince

40% of our artificial intelligence hubs are in India: BNY CEO Robin Vince

Tariffs are part of the story, but it's really about trade, says Vince

Robin Vince, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY)
Premium

Robin Vince, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY)

Manojit SahaSubrata Panda Mumbai
8 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ROBIN VINCE, chief executive officer (CEO) of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) — one of the oldest financial institutions in the United States with a strong global presence in asset servicing, investment management, and wealth management — spoke with Manojit Saha and Subrata Panda in Pune about India’s growing significance in the lender’s strategy. Edited excerpts:
 
How do you see the India story evolving and how can BNY be a part of it?
 
India is the world’s fourth-largest economy and has one of the leading engineering-mindset populations. As a company, we are becoming more technology-driven, so this
Topics : Artificial intelligence engineering firms technology boom

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon