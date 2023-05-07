Artificial intelligence plays a role in keeping YouTube safe: MD Chatterjee

At 455 million users a month in March 2023 (Comscore), YouTube is India’s largest over-the-top (OTT) platform. It is also a part of India’s largest media firm – the estimated ~25,000 crore (FY22) Google India. According to analysts, YouTube brings in roughly ~8,000 crore or about a third of this topline. It competes not just with Meta and other digital players but with Disney-Star, Sony, Zee among the traditional media behemoths. As it celebrates its fifteenth anniversary in India, Vanita Kohli-Khandekar speaks to Ishan Chatterjee, who took over as managing director YouTube India about six months back, about the video streaming giant’s plans for India. Edited excerpts:
Where is YouTube India today?
The diversity of cultures and languages in India leads to a very vibrant creator ecosystem. That’s something that is unprecedented. Two, India is seeing certain t
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or