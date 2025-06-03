Collection efficiency in MFI segment recovered to 99.6%: L&T Finance CEO

Sudipta Roy, MD & CEO, L&T Finance in a face-to-face interview with Anupreksha Jain in Mumbai. He said that the transfer of the gold business of Paul Merchants Finance will be completed by June 15. Edited excerpts: The focus of L&T Finance is to expand its footprint in the eastern part of the country, setting up branches in West Bengal and Orissa, said, MD & CEO,in a face-to-face interview with Anupreksha Jain in Mumbai. He said that the transfer of the gold business of Paul Merchants Finance will be completed by June 15. Edited excerpts:

Unsecured segment, especially the microfinance sector, has been witnessing rising stress. Given a strong presence in the microfinance sector, when do you see the sector returning back to normalcy?

We have been the least impacted in