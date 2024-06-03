Considerable uncertainty persists in US economic outlook: Candace Browning

Besides the domestic elections, uncertainty surrounding the US economic outlook and potential rate cuts has plagued domestic equities in recent weeks. CANDACE BROWNING, Bank of America’s head of global research, expects only a benign moderation in US economic activity. In an email interview with Samie Modak, Browning elaborates on the implications of US growth for financial markets. Edited excerpts:

Where do you stand on the whole debate around a soft landing versus a hard landing in the US? How much of it remains uncertain for the equity market?



There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the US economic outlook. Our base case