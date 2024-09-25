Fate of Religare's open offer is with the regulators: Rashmi Saluja

Religare Enterprises, currently undergoing a turnaround, recently made headlines following a report by proxy advisory firm Ingovern. The Burman family, which owns 21.5 per cent, has made an open offer. As the takeover battle intensifies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), sent notices to Rashmi Saluja, chair of Religare Enterprises, for alleged insider trading. And, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also started a probe. In a video interview with Dev Chatterjee and Khushboo Tiwari, Saluja discusses various issues. Edited excerpts:

How do you respond to Ingovern’s report on Religare?

The Ingovern report is completely devoid