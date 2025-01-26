Forum to fight for retail consumers is critical: FREED's Ritesh Srivastava

FREED, the country’s first retail debt relief platform, uses technology to assist individuals in their debt challenges. It has an active base of 8,000-10,000 customers and around Rs 450-500 crore in debt enrolled. In a telephone interview, RITESH SRIVASTAVA, founder of FREED, spoke with Raghu Mohan on why the stress in retail credit is increasing. Edited excerpts:
How serious is the stress in retail credit, especially in the unsecured segment?
There are forecasts that slippages are going to get elevated, and will remain so for three-four quarters. With the RBI’s (Reserve Bank of India) intervention by way of risk weighting,