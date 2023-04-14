FreshToHome is targeting sustainable users on its road to IPO: CEO Kadavil

After raising $104 million in a late-stage round, led by Amazon’s Indian-focused Smbhav Venture Fund recently, online meat and seafood delivery platform FreshToHome is planning to increase its presence in tier II and tier III cities and coming up with more offline stores. Amid reports that the company will have its initial public offering (IPO) in three years, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Shan Kadavil tells Shine Jacob the company is targeting sustainable users on its road to the IPO. Edited excerpts:
What is your growth strategy after the fresh round of funding?
Until last year, all of our revenue was online. A substantial portion of our revenue, about 95 per cent, used to come from tier I cities and metros. As we look at our growth strategy, there will be three areas for us. The first is to expand in tier II and tier III cities, the second is to expand internationally, and the
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or