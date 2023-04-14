FreshToHome is targeting sustainable users on its road to IPO: CEO Kadavil

In this section

We can raise money in our new venture firms in future, says Lupin MD

IPO only after achieving overall profitability: PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam

Not looking to raise funds right now, says Physics Wallah co-founder

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

Avalon Tech, largest IPO so far this calendar year, subscribed 8% on day-2

Confidential IPO filing: How it will work and why it is being introduced

4 IPOs likely to open this week. Which one's worth your money?

Mamaearth parent files papers for IPO, co-founders to dilute stake

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

After raising $104 million in a late-stage round, led by Amazon’s Indian-focused Smbhav Venture Fund recently, online meat and seafood delivery platform FreshToHome is planning to increase its presence in tier II and tier III cities and coming up with more offline stores. Amid reports that the company will have its initial public offering (IPO) in three years, Chief Executive Officer and co-foundertellsthe company is targeting sustainable users on its road to the IPO. Edited excerpts:

Until last year, all of our revenue was online. A substantial portion of our revenue, about 95 per cent, used to come from tier I cities and metros. As we look at our growth strategy, there will be three areas for us. The first is to expand in tier II and tier III cities, the second is to expand internationally, and the

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com