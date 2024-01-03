Future strategy is all about sustaining this growth: L&T Finance CEO

Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), L&T Finance Holdings, says the company has over-achieved the Lakshya 2026 targets two and half years ahead of schedule. In an interview with Manojit Saha for the Business Standard Banking Show, Dubhashi says the focus will be to keep asset quality and profitability pristine. Edited excerpts:

Two years ago, a strategic roadmap — Lakshya 2026 — was initiated. Where does L&T Finance stand in terms of achieving the target?

Lakshya was a strategy, which was made from FY22 to FY26 and that strategy had only one goal — to establish or transform