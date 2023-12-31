GenAI set to revolutionise video content, says YouTube India director

A recent Oxford Economics study said 700,000 creators and partners in India found their financial anchor in YouTube. The platform, which completed 15 years in India, has grown and withstood competition from several platforms. Ishan John Chatterjee, director (India), in an interview with Shivani Shinde, talks about the trends on the platform, rising competition, and challenges and opportunities from artificial intelligence (AI). Edited excerpts…



YouTube completed 15 years. What has changed on the platform?

If I look at the past two or three years, two things have happened, and they are interesting. First is the growth of short-form video (Shorts). And