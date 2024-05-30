Govt should focus on infra, structural reforms for jobs: ADB's Mio Oka

The next government should continue its focus on infrastructure development and structural reforms for more jobs and intensify efforts to become a leading exporter of manufactured products, MIO OKA, country director (India), Asian Development Bank (ADB), tells Ruchika Chitravanshi and Asit Ranjan Mishra in an email interview. Oka says as India’s long-term partner, the ADB is keen to support the government’s reform initiatives. Edited excerpts:

What are the near-term and medium-term growth challenges you anticipate India to face?

India’s economic growth has proved resilient after the pandemic even amidst global challenges. However, the global economic and geopolitical environment poses