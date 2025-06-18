Happy as NBFC unless there's glide path to becoming a bank: Umesh Revankar

Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman of Shriram Finance, speaks to Manojit Saha and Subrata Panda in Mumbai about why the company is content remaining a non-banking financial company (NBFC), the segments it is currently focusing on, and how it plans to maintain a steady growth of 15 per cent, given the current economic growth of the country. Edited excerpts:

What is stopping you from becoming a bank?

The regulatory requirement for banks is very high. It may look like NBFC and bank regulations are the same, but they are not. Also, you need to have a huge deposit franchise to become