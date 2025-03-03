Monday, March 03, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Have sufficient liquidity to support growth: PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra

Have sufficient liquidity to support growth: PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra

We will take initiatives on Casa next financial year, says Ashok Chandra

Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank
Premium

Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank

Manojit Saha
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashok Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer, Punjab National Bank, tells Manojit Saha the capital adequacy ratio of the lender will improve by 47 basis points, now that the Reserve Bank of India has restored the norms on risk weighting for loans to non-banking financial companies and microfinance institutions. Edited excerpts:
 
The regulator has restored the risk weightings for bank loans to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs). What will be the impact of this on your bank’s capital adequacy ratio?
 
We have calculated the impact. The capital adequacy ratio will improve by 47 basis points. The
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Punjab National Bank NBFCs MFIs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon