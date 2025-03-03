Have sufficient liquidity to support growth: PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra

Ashok Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer, Punjab National Bank, tells Manojit Saha the capital adequacy ratio of the lender will improve by 47 basis points, now that the Reserve Bank of India has restored the norms on risk weighting for loans to non-banking financial companies and microfinance institutions. Edited excerpts:

The regulator has restored the risk weightings for bank loans to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs). What will be the impact of this on your bank’s capital adequacy ratio?

We have calculated the impact. The capital adequacy ratio will improve by 47 basis points. The