Icertis aims to be $1bn firm in ARR in 4-5 years: CTO Monish Darda

Icertis, which is headquartered in Bellevue, United States, and is based in Pune in India, recently said it has earned $250 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). MONISH DARDA, chief technology officer and co-founder of Icertis, says going from $50 million to $250 million ARR was the “hardest” for his company that provides contract lifecycle management (CLM) services. In a video interview with Shivani Shinde, he talked about the company’s next milestone and the impact of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). Edited excerpts:

What is the next milestone for Icertis after $250 million in ARR?

Our journey has been very