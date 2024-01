What has been the progress on worldwide negotiations to bring out a global minimum corporate income tax and zero or low-tax jurisdictions?



I would say the progress has been quite encouraging so far. The negotiations are part of

Globally, 143 countries are negotiating for a new global tax code that aims to put a minimum rate of corporate income tax and eliminate the low and zero-tax regime., EY Global vice-chair (tax), in an interview with Krishna Kant in Mumbai, discusses the progress on the new tax code and its implications for companies and capital flows. Edited excerpts: