Targeting India revenue of 1 bn euros in 3 yrs: Aliaxis' Thierry Vanlancker

Belgium-based fluid management solutions company Aliaxis expects its Indian company, Ashirvad Pipes, to cross 1 billion euros in revenue over the next 3-4 years, said Thierry Vanlancker, executive chairman and managing director of Aliaxis. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Vanlancker said Aliaxis generated 4.1 billion euros in revenue in 2023, and that among all major economies, India is the single real growth market for Aliaxis, with huge potential ahead. Edited excerpts:

There’s data indicating that nearly 4 billion people are projected to live in water-stressed regions by 2030, with an estimated 35 per cent of all transported water