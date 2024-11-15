Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / Targeting India revenue of 1 bn euros in 3 yrs: Aliaxis' Thierry Vanlancker

Targeting India revenue of 1 bn euros in 3 yrs: Aliaxis' Thierry Vanlancker

India is the real growth market for the Belgium-based fluid management solutions company, Vanlancker said, adding its Indian company, AshirvadPipes, is now an APAC innovation hub

Thierry Vanlancker
Premium

Thierry Vanlancker, executive chairman and managing director of Aliaxis

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 6:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Belgium-based fluid management solutions company Aliaxis expects its Indian company, Ashirvad Pipes, to cross 1 billion euros in revenue over the next 3-4 years, said Thierry Vanlancker, executive chairman and managing director of Aliaxis. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Vanlancker said Aliaxis generated 4.1 billion euros in revenue in 2023, and that among all major economies, India is the single real growth market for Aliaxis, with huge potential ahead. Edited excerpts:  
 
 There’s data indicating that nearly 4 billion people are projected to live in water-stressed regions by 2030, with an estimated 35 per cent of all transported water
Topics : Belgium India's growth rate

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon