India not tougher than other markets: Amazon India head Samir Kumar

Online retail major Amazon is navigating a challenging regulatory environment in India at a time when e-commerce is witnessing rapid growth and quick commerce has emerged as a new reality. Samir Kumar, in his first interview since taking charge as Amazon India head in September, tells Aryaman Gupta & Nivedita Mookerji that regulatory challenges exist in every market and that India is not more difficult than others. On quick commerce, he says a pilot for 15-minute delivery is starting in Bengaluru this month. Edited excerpts:

You have been in Amazon for 25 years and now heading the India business