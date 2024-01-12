Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India remains a bright spot amid geopolitical tensions, says Nadir Godrej

'There are geopolitical challenges, but it does not affect India that much. India is in a bright spot'.

NADIR GODREJ, Chairman, Godrej Industries
Premium

NADIR GODREJ, Chairman, Godrej Industries

Sharleen Dsouza
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, NADIR GODREJ, the chairman of Godrej Industries, talks about India remaining in a better position despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions. In an exclusive interview with Sharleen D’Souza, he also speaks about the risks that the world might face if the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates. Edited excerpts:


What is the mood in your group before your trip to Davos?
There are geopolitical challenges, but it does not affect India that much. India is in a bright spot.

What is the update on the group’s investment in energy transition?
In energy transition, we are not undertaking any large

Also Read

Godrej Properties buys 4-acre land parcel in North-West Bengaluru

Godrej Properties Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 72 cr; revenue up 107%

Godrej Capital expects AUM to increase by 69% to Rs 30,000 crore by FY26

Godrej Consumer Products to set up new Rs 515 crore plant in Tamil Nadu

Godrej Properties Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 121 cr; revenue up 44%

A sense of collective achievement prevailed, says L&T's S V Desai

We need to be mindful of responsible pricing: Kotak Investment Banking CEO

We see GenAI as enhancer of total addressable market for us: Genpact CEO

Global investors meet: Godrej Consumer to invest Rs 500 cr in Tamil Nadu

Now that we've built size, we'll focus on profitable growth: Upstox CEO

Topics : World Economic Forum Godrej Energy Transition Committee Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon