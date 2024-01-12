India remains a bright spot amid geopolitical tensions, says Nadir Godrej

Ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, NADIR GODREJ, the chairman of Godrej Industries, talks about India remaining in a better position despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions. In an exclusive interview with Sharleen D’Souza, he also speaks about the risks that the world might face if the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates. Edited excerpts:

What is the mood in your group before your trip to Davos?

There are geopolitical challenges, but it does not affect India that much. India is in a bright spot.

What is the update on the group’s investment in energy transition?

In energy transition, we are not undertaking any large