Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rates to remain elevated for loans, bulk deposits: Bank of India MD & CEO

With rising cost of funds, loans rates on highly rated corporates will need a relook to protect margins, he says

Rajneesh Karnatak, MD & CEO, Bank of India
Premium

Rajneesh Karnatak, MD & CEO, Bank of India

Abhijit Lele
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the quest for resources becoming intense, Bank of India is stepping up efforts to raise low-cost deposits through branch networks in semi-urban and rural areas. With the rising cost of funds, loan rates for highly rated companies will need a relook to protect margins, Rajneesh Karnatak, managing director and chief executive, tells Abhijit Lele. Edited excerpts:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the policy rate and the stance unchanged. What is the signal to the market? How are the rates likely to move in the balance part of the year?

The pause was expected.

Also Read

Bank of India's Q1 net profit rises 10% to Rs 1,703 cr, NII up 6%

Bank of Maharashtra raises just Rs 811 crore in infrastructure bond sale

Bank of India is offering 8.10% on term Fixed Deposit: check revised rates

11 public banks charge Rs 2,331 cr for non-maintenance of minimum balance

Tata Power Solar Systems partners with BoI for EV charging stn financing

Topics : Bank of India Banking sector Indian banking system finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon