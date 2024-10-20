Karur Vysya Bank will not exit corporate business, says B Ramesh Babu

B Ramesh Babu talks to Shine Jacob in Chennai about its portfolio roadmap, expansion plan and Tamil Nadu-based Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) is undergoing a strategic makeover by focusing more on the retail, agriculture and MSME segment. Managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO)talks to Shine Jacob in Chennai about its portfolio roadmap, expansion plan and second quarter performance . Edited excerpts:





KVB reported a 25.13 per cent rise in net profit for July-September at Rs 473.6 crore. How do you see Q2 performance?

The quarter gone by was a wonderful one where all boxes under business growth, asset quality, and profitability have been ticked.