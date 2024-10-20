Karur Vysya Bank will not exit corporate business, says B Ramesh Babu

Tamil Nadu-based Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) is undergoing a strategic makeover by focusing more on the retail, agriculture and MSME segment. Managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) B Ramesh Babu talks to Shine Jacob in Chennai about its portfolio roadmap, expansion plan and second quarter performance. Edited excerpts:
KVB reported a 25.13 per cent rise in net profit for July-September at Rs 473.6 crore. How do you see Q2 performance?
The quarter gone by was a wonderful one where all boxes under business growth, asset quality, and profitability have been ticked.