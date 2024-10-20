Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / Karur Vysya Bank will not exit corporate business, says B Ramesh Babu

Karur Vysya Bank will not exit corporate business, says B Ramesh Babu

"Our cost of deposits is one of the most reasonable in the industry, and our yield on advances is in the 10.08 percent range "

Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO, Karur Vysya Bank
Premium

Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO, Karur Vysya Bank

Shine Jacob Chennai
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu-based Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) is undergoing a strategic makeover by focusing more on the retail, agriculture and MSME segment. Managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) B Ramesh Babu talks to Shine Jacob in Chennai about its portfolio roadmap, expansion plan and second quarter performance. Edited excerpts:

 
KVB reported a 25.13 per cent rise in net profit for July-September at Rs 473.6 crore. How do you see Q2 performance?

The quarter gone by was a wonderful one where all boxes under business growth, asset quality, and profitability have been ticked.
Topics : Karur Vysya Bank MSME credit NBFC sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon