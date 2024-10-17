Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Karur Vysya Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 25.13% at Rs 473.60 cr

Karur Vysya Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 25.13% at Rs 473.60 cr

Net profits for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024, grew by 26.46 per cent, to Rs 932 crore as compared to Rs 737 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year

Q2 earnings, Q2

Total income during the quarter under review soared to Rs 2,856.01 crore from Rs 2,335.97 crore. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Thursday reported a 25.13 per cent rise, on its net profits for the July-September quarter at Rs 473.60 crore, a top official said.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank recorded a net profits of Rs 378.45 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Net profits for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024, grew by 26.46 per cent, to Rs 932 crore as compared to Rs 737 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

Total income during the quarter under review soared to Rs 2,856.01 crore from Rs 2,335.97 crore registered in the same quarter of last financial year.

 

"We have achieved another strong quarter of performance, guided by our three key metrics - growth, profitability and asset quality. The bank's performance indicators align with our guidance, demonstrating consistent and steady growth," the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ramesh Babu B said in a statement.

The total business of the bank as on September 30, 2024, stood at Rs 1,76,138 crore, up by 14.74 per cent from Rs 1,53,516 crore registered in the same period last year.

More From This Section

Wipro

Wipro Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 21% to Rs 3,201 cr, revenue down 1%

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 18% to Rs 6,918 crore

Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless Q2 results: Net profit down 21% at Rs 611.31 crore

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals Q2FY25 results: Net profit narrows 55% to Rs 194 cr

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Tata Comm Q2 results: Revenue rises 18% to Rs 5,767 crore, expenses up 20%

The Net Interest Income increased by 15.85 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 1,060 crore as compared to Rs 915 crore registered in the same quarter of last year.

The Net Interest Margin during the quarter was at 4.11 per cent as against 4.07 per cent registered in the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the half year ending September 30, 2024 the Net Interest Income increased by 15.01 per cent, to Rs 2,084 crore as compared to Rs 1,812 crore registered in the corresponding half year of the last financial year.

"Our total business crossed Rs 1,76,138 crore. The inclusive growth from all the business segments has supported reaching net profit of Rs 932 crore for the half year (ending September 30, 2024)," Babu said.

"It is encouraging to see inclusive growth in our retail, agriculture and MSME verticals continuing the strong start we made last quarter. I am confident that the same will be maintained in the ensuing quarters," he said.

On asset quality, he aid the Gross Non-Performing Assets improved by 63 basis points at 1.10 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2024 at Rs 886 crore. Net Non-Performing Assets as on September 30, 2024, stood at 0.28 per cent, Rs 219 crore.

As of September 30, 2024, the bank's distribution network stood at 841 branches, one digital banking unit and 2,208 ATM networks.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 27.86% to Rs 459 crore

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank to open 100 new branches in FY25: MD & CEO Ramesh Babu

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 35% to Rs 456 crore

Train derailed, Jalpaiguri train derailed

LIVE: 8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express derail in Assam's Dima Hasao

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Parliament using AI to make House more people-friendly: LS Speaker Birla

Topics : Karur Vysya Bank Q2 results Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMiss India 2024 Nikita PorwalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon