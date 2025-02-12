Locking customers to our Cloud was not fair: Oracle's Mahesh Thiagarajan

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the data management giant’s Cloud services platform, grew 50 per cent in the June-November 2024 period in India, with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions-led wins contributing to roughly 30 per cent of bookings during the period. MAHESH THIAGARAJAN, executive vice-president of software development at OCI and the person responsible for Oracle’s multi-Cloud strategy, in an interview with Shivani Shinde on the sidelines of the Oracle CloudWorld Tour in Mumbai, talks about the Indian market, Cloud adoption, generative AI (GenAI), and the importance of India. Edited excerpts:

How has India’s Cloud adoption or technology trend evolved over the