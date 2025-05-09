Looking to monetise existing land banks: DLF Home Developers' Aakash Ohri

Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer at DLF Home Developers, says the group will monetise its existing land banks before pursuing new acquisitions. This comes even as the largest realty company by market cap prepares to launch The Dahlias project by year-end and enters the Mumbai market. In an interaction with Gulveen Aulakh in New Delhi, he also said the group would focus on premium and luxury segments but noted that the buyer demographic was also changing. Edited excerpts:

What is DLF’s outlook for FY26? What is the timeline for The Dahlias project?

Privana North is coming