Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

No better story than steel in reviving private capex: Tata Steel MD & CEO

In India, we expect the EBITDA per tonne to be a little lower though the spreads have improved a bit because it's a quarter where we have a lot of shutdowns, said TV Narendran

Tata Steel managing director and chief executive officer, T V Narendran
Premium

Tata Steel managing director and chief executive officer, T V Narendran

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

‘When you look at reviving private sector capex, I don’t think there is a better story than steel’

Tata Steel has a lot on its plate -- restructuring the business in the United Kingdom, expanding capacity back home, and keeping an eye on the balance sheet. In a video interview with Ishita Ayan Dutt, Tata Steel Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer T V Narendran discusses a wide range of issues. Edited excerpts:

Steel spot spreads have improved and the blast furnace relining in the Netherlands, which was dragging the performance, is complete. Do you expect a better Q1?

The
Topics : Tata Steel Tata group T V Narendran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon