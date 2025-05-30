No indications of US market slowing down due to tariff: TVS SCS MD

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), one of the largest integrated supply chain solution providers in India, is on a wait-and-watch mode after the US tariff announcement, as the North American market contributes a considerable share of its revenue. Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan speaks to Shine Jacob about the geopolitical crisis in West Asia, the company's US market strategy, and on alternative supply chains, in a virtual interaction with Shine Jacob.

Your revenue is almost touching ₹10,000 crore. What’s your outlook regarding revenue growth?

What is most exciting is the quality of customers we are adding. The tally of our