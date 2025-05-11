Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Two-wheeler sales to sustain growth momentum in FY26: TVS Motor CEO

Two-wheeler sales to sustain growth momentum in FY26: TVS Motor CEO

Overall, two-wheeler registrations rose 8 per cent to 18,877,812 units in FY25 compared to 17,527,115 units in 2023-24

K N Radhakrishnan, CEO, TVS Motor Company

CEO Radhakrishnan stated that the country's GDP is estimated to grow by around 6.5 per cent in FY26. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

The domestic two-wheeler industry is expected to sustain growth momentum this fiscal, aided by income tax relief, enhanced spending on infrastructure and expectations of a normal monsoon, TVS Motor Company CEO KN Radhakrishnan has said.

"Overall growth momentum in the domestic market, we are expecting, is likely to be like last year," Radhakrishnan told analysts in a call.

He noted that the first quarter of the fiscal year could be moderate in terms of sales, but May and June are expected to be robust, with both months having many marriage days. 

 

Radhakrishnan stated that the country's GDP is estimated to grow by around 6.5 per cent in FY26.

This is primarily driven by the increase in consumption and improvement in the agricultural sector, he stated.

Elaborating on the positive factors, Radhakrishnan said the reduction in the benchmark repo rate of 50 basis points in the last three months has translated into lower EMI for consumers.

"It is going to help enhance the affordability for two-wheelers across the board. Another major impetus (announced in the Union Budget) is income tax rebate under the new tax regime, which is hiked from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh," he stated.

Besides, consistent infrastructure improvement by the government will vitalise the economy and improve the quality of life in the mid- and long-term, Radhakrishnan said. 

"We are expecting a normal monsoon, which is going to also improve the rural sentiment and economy," he noted.

The company also expects a positive sentiment with an uptick in the replacement cycle this year, he added.

In FY25, the overall two and and three-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company grew by 13 per cent to 4.74 million units against 4.19 million units in 2023-24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TVS Automobile TVS Motor Company TVS Motor

First Published: May 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

