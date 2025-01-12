Onboarding in retail credit has to be reworked: Scienaptic's Joydip Gupta

Scienaptic AI, a credit-decision solutions platform offers technology to enable lenders to make more accurate and efficient decisions throughout a customer’s life cycle — from initial application to management. And it helps them revisit legacy onboarding and credit underwriting processes. In recent times, the Reserve Bank of India has called attention to the runaway growth in retail credit and the risks arising from it. Joydip Gupta, head of Asia Pacific at Scienaptic AI interacted with Raghu Mohan via email on the issues involved. Edited excerpts.

Do you think it is time to review the on-boarding process for retail credit given